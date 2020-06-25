UK Labour leader sacks shadow minister over anti-Semitic conspiracy theory

The head of the British Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, has sacked a member of his shadow cabinet for sharing an article in which a Corbyn-supporting actress claimed the U.S. police officers who killed George Floyd were using methods acquired in Israel.

"This afternoon Keir Starmer asked Rebecca Long-Bailey to step down from the shadow cabinet," the Labour leader's spokesman said.

