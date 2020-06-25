UK Labour leader sacks shadow minister over anti-Semitic conspiracy theory

The head of the British Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, has sacked a member of his shadow cabinet for sharing an article in which a Corbyn-supporting actress claimed the U.S. police officers who killed George Floyd were using methods acquired in Israel.
"This afternoon Keir Starmer asked Rebecca Long-Bailey to step down from the shadow cabinet," the Labour leader's spokesman said.
"As Leader of the Labour Party, Keir has been clear that restoring trust with the Jewish community is a number one priority. Anti-Semitism takes many different forms and it is important that we all are vigilant against it."
Long-Bailey tweeted the article, which drew widespread criticism from British Jews, with the comment, "Maxine Peake is an absolute diamond."