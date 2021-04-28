Rivlin expresses dissatisfaction with Halimi murder verdict to France President Macron

"I have sadly heard the decision of the [Supreme] court to uphold the decision of the previous courts, which ruled that the accused in the anti-Semitic, brutal and harrowing murder of Sarah Halimi is legally incompetent to stand trial," wrote Rivlin. "Every effort must be made as to send a clear message that there is and will not be forgiveness for acts of despicable and morbid anti-Semitism, and for attacking Jews on the basis of their origin and religion."