Top EU nations lament Palestinian decision to postpone vote

France, Germany, Italy and Spain said on Friday they were disappointed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's decision to postpone parliamentary elections scheduled for May and urged him to set a new date quickly.

"We call upon the Palestinian Authority to put forward a new electoral calendar as soon as possible," the four major European Union countries said in a joint statement.

