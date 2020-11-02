IDF demolishes home of man accused of fatal stabbing attack

The IDF early on Monday, demolished the home of Khalil Abd al-Khaliq Dweika, charged with the murder of Rabbi Shai Ohayon in a stabbing attack in August.

The IDF Spokesperson said approximately 150 Palestinians rioted in the village of Rujeeb, near the West Bank city of Nablus while bulldozers razed the home to the ground.

Ohayon, 39, was murdered by Dweika, who had had no known link to terrorism prior the incident.

According to his indictment Dweikat decided to kill an Israeli "for Palestine, the Palestinian people, the Al Aqsa mosque and Allah." He picked up a knife at the construction site where he had been working and set out to find a victim.

After Dweika's family appealed the decision to raze the home, the Supreme Court had given its consent to the demolition in a two to one ruling last week clearing the way for the IDF's action.