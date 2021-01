The Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning that 9,589 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed Tuesday.

The Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning that 9,589 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed Tuesday.

The Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning that 9,589 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed Tuesday.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,704.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,704.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,704.