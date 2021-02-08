Health Ministry posts 5,425 new cases of coronavirus

The Health Ministry reported Monday evening that 5,425 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed out of some 63,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, meaning 8.6% of all tests yielded a positive result.

There were 1,079 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in serious condition, of which 307 were connected to ventilators

The national COVID-19 death toll reached 5,171 fatalities after 43 Israelis passed away due to coronavirus-related complications on Sunday and another eight on Monday.

By the Health Ministry's evening update, some 35,000 more people have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and another 46,000 received the second booster shot.