Netanyahu seeking to amend indictment in corruption case

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he was seeking to amend the charges against him, claiming some of the charges attributed to him were committed by his wife and son.

PM's legal team filed the request with the Jerusalem District Court where the primier is set to resume his trial next month, citing what they called " serious deficiencies.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court where he faces corruption charges ( Photo: Contact )

“The prosecution cannot accuse the prime minister with acts allegedly committed by his wife and son,” they said.

Amit Hadad and Boaz Ben-Zur also wrote in their filing that evidentiary material was included in the indictment in two of the three cases brought against Netanyahu that were obtained by inappropriate investigative measures.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, his wife Sara and son Yair during a family vacation ( Photo: GPO )

They also claimed the indictment does not specify when, from whom, and for whom, alleged illicit gifts were received that could indicate bribery while multiple witnesses have testified the prime minister was unaware of his wife and son's direct communications with witnesses in the case.

The 40-page filing, which is an indication of the defense team's strategy, includes a request for an amendment to the charges calling the indictment "superficial and full of deficiencies," that were deliberate.

The Jerusalem District Court is set to hear claims from prosecutors and the defense attorneys for the prime minister on Sunday.