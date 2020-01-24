Comedian who fled Russia over church joke apparently in Israel

Alexander Dolgopolov left Russia after police opened an investigation into one of his performances in which he cracked crude jokes about Jesus and the Orthodox Church, his lawyer said on Thursday.

