Comedian who fled Russia over church joke apparently in Israel

A popular stand-up comedian is apparently in Israel after temporarily leaving Russia for citing security reasons.
Alexander Dolgopolov left Russia after police opened an investigation into one of his performances in which he cracked crude jokes about Jesus and the Orthodox Church, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Leonid Solovyov would not disclose his client's location, but later Thursday Dolgopolov posted a picture of himself on Instagram in what appeared to be Israel and said he was safe.
First published: 12:04 , 01.24.20