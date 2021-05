After being tasked by President Reuven Rivlin to form a government, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said Wednesday that a unity government is "not a compromise - but the objective."

After being tasked by President Reuven Rivlin to form a government, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said Wednesday that a unity government is "not a compromise - but the objective."

After being tasked by President Reuven Rivlin to form a government, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said Wednesday that a unity government is "not a compromise - but the objective."