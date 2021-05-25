Jordan summons Israeli ambassador over detention of two Jordanian citizens

Jordan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned the Israeli ambassador in Amman to convey a strong protest over the detention of two Jordanian citizens in Israel.

The ministry tweeted to say it had asked the ambassador to transmit an urgent request to the Israeli government to release the two citizens.

