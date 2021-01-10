Israel's serious virus cases hit record high with 993

The number of serious coronavirus cases in Israel hit a record high over the weekend, with 993 patients suffering from significant complications from the disease.

The Health Ministry reported Sunday that 1,710 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, of whom 231 are connected to ventilators. The official death toll now stands at 3,645 after another 60 patients passed away over the weekend.

Coronavirus ward at Rambam Hospital in Haifa ( Photo: Rambam Hospital spokesperson )

The number of new daily cases, however, has gone down, with 5,030 diagnosed on Saturday after 81,858 tests had been conducted, placing the contagion rate at 6.3%.

In Israel, there are currently 69,160 active coronavirus patients. At least 13,568 of them live in Jerusalem, 3,335 in Bnei Brak, 2,387 in Modi'in Illit, 2,047 in Beit Shemesh, 1,973 in Tel Aviv-Yafo, 1,926 in Haifa, 1,826 in Petah Tikva, 1,637 in Ashdod, 1,443 in Beitar Illit, 1,081 in Elad, 1,019 in Holon, 1,012 in Netanya, 1,003 in Be'er Sheva, 1,002 in Nazareth, 912 in Rishon LeTsiyon, 751 in Rehovot, 739 in Ramat Gan, 691 in Ashkelon, 596 in Bat Yam, 583 in Ramla, 515 in Lod, 499 in Kiryat Gat, 477 in Tamra, 468 in Safed, 430 in Shefar'am and 414 in Tiberias.

The Rambam Hospital in Haifa said the number of people being treated at their coronavirus wards has reached an all-time-high, with 109 people currently hospitalized.

Ichilov Hospital vaccinates its staff against coronavirus ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

In the meantime, those who had been vaccinated against coronavirus with the first shot will be able to get the second jab from Sunday 4pm, provided 21 days have passed between the first and second dose.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Sunday morning that some 1,817,000 Israelis have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. He promised that further shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in Israel later this week.












