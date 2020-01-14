Russia sees no grounds to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism

Russia sees no grounds to trigger the dispute mechanism in Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russia's Foreign Ministry.

The activation of this mechanism may make it impossible to return to the implementation of the agreement, TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

