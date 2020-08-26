Israel sees 17 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, fatalities rise to 875

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday evening that 17 Israelis passed away due to complications on COVID-19, bringing the country's coronavirus-related fatalities to 875.

Health authorities conducted on Tuesday 34,042 coronavirus tests - a record number since the onset of the pandemic in Israel - 1,952 of them yielded a positive result.

