Israel sees 17 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, fatalities rise to 875

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday evening that 17 Israelis passed away due to complications on COVID-19, bringing the country's coronavirus-related fatalities to 875.
Health authorities conducted on Tuesday 34,042 coronavirus tests - a record number since the onset of the pandemic in Israel - 1,952 of them yielded a positive result.
There are currently 404 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in serious condition, among them 119 patients receiving respiratory assistance from ventilators, and 165 patients in moderate condition.
Israel has recorded 108,054 confirmed cases of coronavirus.