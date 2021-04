Balad chairman MK Sami Abu Shehadeh refused to condemn the violent riot that broke out between the Arab residents of Jaffa and the police, following the attack on the head of the yeshiva in the city's mixed Ajami neighborhood.

Balad chairman MK Sami Abu Shehadeh refused to condemn the violent riot that broke out between the Arab residents of Jaffa and the police, following the attack on the head of the yeshiva in the city's mixed Ajami neighborhood.

Balad chairman MK Sami Abu Shehadeh refused to condemn the violent riot that broke out between the Arab residents of Jaffa and the police, following the attack on the head of the yeshiva in the city's mixed Ajami neighborhood.