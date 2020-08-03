Lebanon's foreign minister resigns amid economic crisis

Lebanon's foreign minister resigned on Monday amid the severe economic crisis gripping the crisis-wracked Arab country, warning a lack of vision and a will to make changes risked turning the country into a "failed state."

