Despite devastating second wave, Israel sees massive drop in coronavirus tests

Despite being in the midst of the second coronavirus wave, Israel has seen a massive drop in the number of tests conducted over the past several days, health officials said Monday morning.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The Health Ministry reported that on Sunday only 12,119 COVID-19 tests were conducted, of which 1,039 returned positive, putting the contagion rate at 9.2%.

Coronavirus ward at Sheba Medical Center ( Photo: AFP )

The number of tests conducted on Saturday was also extremely low, with only 15,471 people tested. The ministry said at least 1,106 tests returned positive.

The report said the number of patients is a serious condition has increased to 317, of which 104 are ventilated. The national death toll has increased to 473.

The tally of confirmed COVID-19 patients since the start of the epidemic in the country now stand at 62,626.

Coronavirus drive in testing center in Bnei Brak ( Photo: AFP )

The latest data indicates that every twelfth person who was tested, turned out to be infected. In the Haredi cities of Beit Shemesh and Bnei Brak, as well as in the settlements of Modi'in Illit and Beitar Illit, every fifth test returned positive.

These locations, along with Elad and Qalansawe, have been declared by health officials as "red", indicating an exceptionally high infection rate. The Health Ministry said these places require a better awareness campaign, more tests and enforcement of coronavirus regulations.







