Shmuli to Likud: 'There is more to take care of than annexation, persecution of judges'

Welfare Minster Itzik Shmuli on Sunday said the government's financial aid plans so far were "more of a noose then a life line", but added the latest plan is a step in the right direction.
Shmuli went on to criticize the conduct of the Likud party. "They need to understand they are in a unity government, there is more to take care of than annexation and persecution of judges, we should now take care of one million unemployed," he said.
"When they understand this, the government will function better and will only focus on coronavirus."
First published: 15:04 , 07.12.20