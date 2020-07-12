Shmuli to Likud: 'There is more to take care of than annexation, persecution of judges'

Welfare Minster Itzik Shmuli on Sunday said the government's financial aid plans so far were "more of a noose then a life line", but added the latest plan is a step in the right direction.

