COVID-19 vaccines to enter late-stage trial by end of July, Fauci says

COVID-19 vaccine candidates will enter late-stage clinical studies by the end of the month, with others beginning in August, September and October, the U.S. government's top infectious diseases expert said on Thursday.

The news comes as Moderna Inc, which is at the forefront of the country's vaccine development efforts, reiterated earlier in the day that a late-stage trial with 30,000 volunteers would begin this month.

