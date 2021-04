The IDF announced Thursday that it will reopen the Gaza Strip's fishing zone and expand it to 15 nautical miles.

The IDF announced Thursday that it will reopen the Gaza Strip's fishing zone and expand it to 15 nautical miles.

The IDF announced Thursday that it will reopen the Gaza Strip's fishing zone and expand it to 15 nautical miles.

"The resumption of the civilian policy toward the Gaza Strip back to routine is subject to the continuation of peace and the security stability," COGAT said.

"The resumption of the civilian policy toward the Gaza Strip back to routine is subject to the continuation of peace and the security stability," COGAT said.

"The resumption of the civilian policy toward the Gaza Strip back to routine is subject to the continuation of peace and the security stability," COGAT said.