Naftali Bennett's Yamina party said Wednesday they "respect" their MK Amichai Chikli's stance not to support a coalition with Yair Lapid, but added they are "determined" to form a government.

Naftali Bennett's Yamina party said Wednesday they "respect" their MK Amichai Chikli's stance not to support a coalition with Yair Lapid, but added they are "determined" to form a government.

Naftali Bennett's Yamina party said Wednesday they "respect" their MK Amichai Chikli's stance not to support a coalition with Yair Lapid, but added they are "determined" to form a government.