Defense Minister and Blue & White Chairman Benny Gantz said he will back a full lockdown, including total shutdown of the education system, during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Gantz on Monday said he objects to the shutdown of the education system, calling it "unnecessary".

