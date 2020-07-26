Israel's coronavirus death toll reaches 464; 329 in serious condition

The Health Ministry's Center for Knowledge and Information said Sunday that the COVID-19 death toll has reached 464, with 1,108 new cases confirmed on Saturday.
The center attributes the relatively low rate of new infections detected to only 15,476 tests conducted over the weekend while the percentage of positive test stands on 7.6%.
There are currently 33,854 people ill the coronavirus of which 329 are in serious condition, including 100 patients on ventilators.
According to a study conducted by Clalit, Israel's largest Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) only one percent of Israelis have thus far been exposed to the virus and have antibodies, far lower than the percentage needed before Israel would benefit from herd immunity.
First published: 09:02 , 07.26.20