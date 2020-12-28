Israel posts 3,498 daily virus cases, with 4.9% infection rate

Israel on Monday morning posted 3,498 new daily coronavirus cases, diagnosed a day earlier.

The Health Ministry said on Sunday they conducted 72,763 COVID-19 tests, putting the contagion rate at 4.9%, the highest the figure has been over the past seven days.

At least 590 patients are in serious condition, of whom 144 are ventilated. The official death toll now stands at 3,226 after six more patients died over the past 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, in the last seven days the infection rate in Jerusalem was 11%, in Bnei Brak 14%, in Tel Aviv 3%, in Haifa 5%, in Ashdod 6%, in Petah Tikva 4%, in Beit Shemesh 11%, in Nazareth 11%, in Rishon Letsiyon 3%, in Be'er Sheva 3%, in Modi'in Illit 14%, in Holon 4%, in Netanya 4%, in Beitar Illit 18%, in Tamra 13%, in Ashkelon 4%, in Shefar'am 11% and in Elad 14%.

Eilat and Dimona are the only two cities in the country that remain "green", according to the Traffic Light Model that assesses the risk of COVID-19 infection in municipalities.

In the meantime, a little more than two months after the end of the second nationwide lockdown, Israel entered its third coronavirus closure on Sunday evening, in an effort to reduce the spread of the pathogen.