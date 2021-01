U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told cheering supporters he would never concede the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden, asserting without evidence once again that the election involved widespread voter fraud.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told cheering supporters he would never concede the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden, asserting without evidence once again that the election involved widespread voter fraud.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told cheering supporters he would never concede the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden, asserting without evidence once again that the election involved widespread voter fraud.