Lockdown must extend by a week to prevent a fourth one, health expert says

A health expert warned Tuesday that Israel's coronavirus lockdown must be extended by an additional week in order to prevent a fourth one, citing still high morbidity levels.
"Both morbidity and fatality are still high and I cannot see how we can exit the lockdown now," said Prof. Galia Rahav, head of the Infectious Disease Unit and Laboratories at Sheba Medical Center.
"I think we need to continue the lockdown for another week unless an extraordinary change occurs with the numbers towards the weekend."