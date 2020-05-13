Report: Ben Gurion airport may reopen by June 1

Authorities are discussing the full reopening of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, Israel's main gateway, by June 1 as coronavirus cases across the country continue to decline, sources familiar with the issue reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, Israel may allow visitors from so-called "green countries" to enter after being subjected to a number of Health Ministry protocols.

Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Israel Airports Authority )

The green-country list is comprised of several nations with relatively low rates of coronavirus infections and that have legislated laws requiring the use of personal protective equipment.

The emerging plan will also require Israelis to alert the Health Ministry before traveling overseas, and will be subjected to health checks before their departure and once again upon their return.

Tourism in Israel has been severely crippled since the beginning of the virus outbreak in mid-March, with hotel, restaurant, and airline representatives pleading the government to provide additional relief to their struggling industries and urging fewer movement restrictions.

El Al plane at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Yair Sagie )

“We are asking you to instruct the Finance Ministry to amend the outline it presented last night and to remove the unsuitable restrictions,” Gonen Usishkin, CEO of Israel's flag carrier, El Al Airlines, said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Last night, we received a document in which the Treasury made additional unsolicited requirements, the sole purpose of which was to send El Al into liquidation.”