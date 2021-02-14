Israel to begin importing natural gas to Gaza

Israel on Sunday signed an agreement to import its natural gas to the Gaza Strips' only power plant, a deal brokered by Qatar, the United Nations and the European Union.

Mohammed al-Emadi, Doha's envoy to the enclave, said the agreements consist of two parts.

The first part is between Israeli energy conglomerate Delek and the Palestinian Authority, to which Israel will export the gas.

The second part includes the construction of a pipeline from Israel to the Gaza Strip, which the EU and Qatar will allocate money for.



