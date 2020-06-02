Research: 2-3% of Israelis have been exposed to coronavirus

Only 200-270 thousand Israelis, constituting about 2-3 percent of the country's population, have contracted the novel coronavirus, said a serological survey published on Monday.

The survey, conducted by the Health Ministry in tandem with Tel Aviv University, examined 1,700 blood tests of people from different age groups across the country, looking for IGG antibodies that indicate an immune response to the virus.

Coronavirus test ( Photo: AFP )

Such antibodies usually develop two or three weeks after initial exposure, and they also occur in people who have been exposed to the virus and have not developed any symptoms of the disease.

The blood samples were taken during the months of March and April and are supposed to reflect the state of exposure to the virus in the preceding weeks.

Antibody presence was slightly higher in people aged 40-60, and lower between the ages of 0-19. Such antibodies are more prevalent among men than women, and more prevalent among residents of Jerusalem or Tel Aviv than Haifa.

