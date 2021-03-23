Israel sees less than 500 serious COVID cases for first time in months

Israel on Tuesday saw its number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients drop below 500 for the first time since December, with the tally standing at 499.
According to the Health Ministry, 942 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Monday. With a total of 57,000 tests performed, Israel's contagion rate now stands at 1.6%.
The national COVID-19 death toll reached 6,114 fatalities, with 12 people succumbing to coronavirus-related complications on Monday. Since the beginning of March alone, 339 people have died of COVID-related complications in the country.
The Military Intelligence taskforce on coronavirus said Tuesday that the country’s positivity rate is in continuous decline.
The country's reproduction (R) number, which indicates how many other people are infected by a virus carrier, has also dipped to 0.6 - a significant decline since the start of the month when it crept up to 1.
Despite the encouraging numbers and the success of Israel’s coronavirus vaccination drive, the MI taskforce said that widespread infections was still possible and warned Israelis against slipping into complacency especially on Election Day and during the Passover holiday that begins Saturday.
Since the launch of its world-leading vaccination campaign, Israel has seen more 4.5 million of its population receive both doses of the vaccine, while over 5 million have had the first jab at least.
More than 12,000 Israelis got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and more than 38,500 people received the second shot.