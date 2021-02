Israel on Tuesday posted 5,395 new daily coronavirus cases out of some 56,000 tests conducted, placing the contagion rate at 9.6%.

The ministry said 1,113 patients are in serious condition, of whom 324 are ventilated. The official death toll now stands at 4,886.

