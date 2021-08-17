Jerusalem fires under control for now, official says

Israel's firefighting chief said on Tuesday that the massive wildfire near Jerusalem was for the most part under control.

Speaking to Ynet, Fire and Rescue Services Chief Dedi Simchi said there were still some local hotspots, but with dozens of teams deployed on the ground and aircraft assisting the efforts above, he expected the "remaining flames to be extinguished."

Firefighter battles remaining ambers in a Jerusalem area forest on Tuesday

Simchi warned however that flames could reignite later in the day due to strong dry winds.

At least 20,000 dunams (nearly 5,000 acres) of land went up in smoke since the fires broke out on Sunday, damaging homes, farms, and other property and forcing thousands of local residents to evacuate.

Most locals have since been allowed to return home, but residents of Kibbutz Tzova and Moshav Giv'at Ye'arim were told to stay away for the time being due to poor air quality in the area.

Flames near the Eitanim psychiatric hospital in the woods outside Jerusalem on Monday

An unnamed firefighting source said that the service was unprepared for the scope of fires that resumed Monday. "The fire was not out," he said. "We did not rotate crews and our command seemed to have buckled. I don't understand how anyone was surprised when the flames reignited because of the wind," he said.

Wildfire rages in Jerusalem area woods on Monday evening