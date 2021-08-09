State prosecutors said to mull probe of ex-Mossad chief over gift

The State Prosecutor's office will investigate allegations that former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen accepted a gift worth $20,000 during his 7-year tenure as chief of Israel's national intelligence agency, according to The Times of Israel.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit tasked State Attorney Amit Eisman with a full investigation into the allegations against Cohen, one of which alleges the former Mossad chief received a gift valued at $20,000 from Australian billionaire James Packer for his daughter's wedding.

In a TV interview in June, Cohen spoke publicly about it for the first time. He admitted that he had accepted the gift but only after consulting with Mossad legal counsel, adding that he had pledged to return the gift.

Other allegations against Cohen could not be detailed due to confidentiality laws. Once the initial review is complete, Mandelblit will decide whether a full criminal investigation is warranted, according to the report.

Cohen, who retired as head of Mossad last month, will be appointed director of Israeli operations for Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank, according to Israeli finance and business outlet Globes.

SoftBank Group is a leading holding company that invests primarily in companies operating in the technology, energy and financial sectors.

Packer himself has been previously linked to Case 4000 - one of Israel's most prolific corruption cases and the most serious of three against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - as a potential buyer of the Walla! news website, whose owner allegedly gave Netanyahu positive coverage in return for favorable legislation.



