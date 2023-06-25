Israeli tourists drugged and mugged in Colombia – one went missing for a day

Two Israelis traveling in Medellin, Colombia, were robbed and drugged, and one of them went missing for 24 hours. He was eventually located – with the help of an Israeli rescue company – wandering disoriented in the city streets, without a wallet or a phone.

The two Israelis are former IDF combat soldiers who went on a trip after being discharged from the military. Overnight Thursday , along with a third friend, they went out to a local bar in Medellin and watched a game of a local soccer team. One of the travelers returned early to the apartment they were staying in, while the other two continued to enjoy their evening.

2 View gallery The missing Israeli was found wandering near a hospital (illustration), disoriented and having difficulty communicating ( Photo: EPA )

Investigations of the incident indicate that the two Israelis were lured by two young women who drugged them, took them to a dangerous area in the city and robbed them. On Friday morning, one of the two travelers managed to find his way back to the apartment after both his wallet and phone were stolen. However, his friend was still missing.

The young men triggered the emergency hotline of their insurance company, as well as the services of an Israeli search and rescue company affiliated with the insurance company. The latter began investigative operations and traced the steps of the young men. Through the combined efforts of the local police, numerous rescue personnel on the ground and ongoing investigations, the missing Israeli was eventually located. He was found wandering near a hospital, disoriented and having difficulty communicating.

The young Israeli was taken to a hospital to be examined and later filed a complaint with police. He was found to be uninjured but told Ynet that his experience was difficult, and fortunately resulted only in the loss of belongings and money.

"Such an unexpected event could have taken a tragic turn," said the missing Israeli. "Suddenly, a representative from my insurance company arrived, assisted me with dedication, and took care of everything. It gave me a sense of security," he said.

2 View gallery The local bar in Medellin ( Photo: Magen - Disaster & Emergency Management )

"We and the insured's parents are relieved after this complex event concluded successfully. The well-being of our insured is the most important thing and, upon receiving the call at the hotline, we immediately activated multiple local rescue teams, who searched every corner of the city until the insured was found," a spokesperson for the insurance company said.