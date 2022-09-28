Labor Party to hold Rabin rally days before election

The Labor Party will lead a rally in memory of late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin under the title "We are fighting for his way" in Jerusalem, three days before the upcoming November 1 general elections.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The rally will be held on the evening of October 29 at Jerusalem's Zion Square, during which public figures will speak.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in Washington, DC, on November 16, 1993 ( Photo: AP )

The social-democratic, center-left Labor Party decided to hold the annual rally this year in memory of its former leader after no rally was held last year for the first time since his assassination in 1995.

"Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's memorial rally is the event where we all remember the terrible murder that was the result of the incitement to violence against Rabin and the courageous policies he pursued,” said Labor leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli.

“The Labor Party, the party of Yitzhak Rabin, will continue to campaign on the issues to which it gave priority, to follow its path in defense of democracy and the State of Israel, and will fight with all its might against the incitement to hatred and racism."

2 View gallery A poster of assassinated prime minister Yitzhak Rabin during a memorial rally in Tel Aviv, 2020 ( Photo: AFP )

Yaya Fink, the former CEO of Darkenou, which is organizing the rally on behalf of Michaeli’s party, said there is a duty to “speak out against incitement to hatred in the name of democracy at a time when activists are using extreme violence against pro-democracy protestors.”

“Twenty-seven years ago, the leader of the opposition (Benjamin Netanyahu) stood on the balcony and witnessed the incitement that led to Rabin's murder. Today, he stands aside and witnesses yet another dangerous incitement,” Fink continued.

“Our civic duty, as well as our historical duty, is to remember, not to forget, and above all to ensure that the extremists do not manage to harm our democracy once again.”



