IDF shortage of medical supplies could impact operational readiness

IDF officials said on Sunday that the military has a significant deficit of medical equipment, which could jeopardize operational readiness in the next ground war.

According to the military , a substantial shortage was noted with existing equipment answering only 50% to 60% of needs especially in reserve units.

2 View gallery IDF medical preparedness drill in northern Israel ( Photo: Yoav Zitun )

Among equipment in short supply are those facilitating field surgery , drugs including for anesthesia and basic medical supplies. According to military officials, much of the equipment on hand, is due to expire.

The official said that equipment was being moved to the operational units including those on cross-border missions, but was concerned that the shortage would be a problem in case of war.

The IDF admits there are shortages, but says it is felt more for reserve troops while active duty forces have had immediate needs answered in recent months, through procurement.

"It is a very complex market," a spokesperson for the military said. "We've instituted reforms that would extend expiration time, and while there are still significant gaps, the regular brigades are operational and fully equipped with medical supplies, even if a war breaks tomorrow," he said.

"If in the past, a European pharmaceutical manufacturer had supplied us with medical equipment within a month, nowadays, it could take long months to arrive, because this equipment is in high demand due to the war in Ukraine," he said.

2 View gallery The war in Ukraine also has an effect on the shortage ( Photo: Reuters )

"Our priority is to supply the regular active duty brigades, but we are also able to provide the reserve forces with the equipment within a short period of time, in case of an emergency."

Due to the seriousness of the situation, the IDF Medical Corps demanded and received an unusual budget of NIS seven million ($2 million) in the last few months, in order to increase stores and meet the IDF's needs