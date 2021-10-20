Resident end strike, reach deal with government

Hundreds of resident doctors rescinded their resignation after they accepted a new offer proposed by Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, that will effectively reduce their long working hours.

More than 2,500 medical residents submitted their resignation to the Health Ministry last week, in protest of the 26-hour shifts they were forced to work because of a shortage of trained physicians and hospital requirements.

3 צפייה בגלריה Residents labor representative Dr. Rey Biton with Health minister Nitzan Horowitz, October 20 ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The new agreement will see the working hours of residents cut to 18 hour shifts, initially in ten hospitals located far from the center of the country - as of March 2022. By November 2022, two additional as-of-yet undecided hospitals in the center of Israel, will be added.

3 צפייה בגלריה Dr. Rey Biton, the head of Mirsham, after her meeting with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz ( Photo: Gil Yohanan )

According to the Horowitz's outline, by end of 2025, all hospitals will operate with resident's working no more than 18 hour shifts.

3 צפייה בגלריה Medical residents protesting in Tel Aviv , October 17 ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Residents have demanded, since the start of their dispute with the government, that an agreed timeframe for the implementation of the improved working conditions be put in place, after previous negotiations over the years have left all promises to reduce working hours unfulfilled.

Dr. Rey Biton, the head of Mirsham, the group representing the residents, said: "We won. The residents won and the public won, because they will not be treated by doctors who are too tired to provide the proper care.”

“I would like to thank Minister Nitzan Horowitz for his unparalleled and courageous decision to finally bring this injustice to an end and Minister Orna Barbivai Minister of the Economy, who did what no other minister had done before her,” Biton added.