Lapid becomes prime minister, Knesset dissolves

Yair Lapid stepped into the position of prime minister on Thursday, to head a caretaker government that will be in place until a new one if established.

Israel's 24th Knesset voted to dissolve sending the country to snap elections in November.

2 View gallery Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

With a 92-seat majority vote, legislators finally allowed the vote to proceed after days of political squabbles.

Yisrael Beitenu and the Labor parties boycotted the vote in protest of the right-wing block's refusal to allow a critical infrastructure bill to pass.

"Small politics prevented the bill from passing," Labor leader Merav Michaeli said.

Another bill that was not completed was the change to the law that would allow Israel to inform American authorities of people involved in criminal or security violations, who are U.S. bound.

Without the amendment, Israel cannot comply with necessary obligations that would allow it to be included in the Visa Waiver Program which would negate the need to obtain a tourist visa to the states, ahead of travel.

On Tuesday, U.S. ambassador Tom Nides appealed to members of the opposition Likud party to allow the bill to pass but his request remained unanswered.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech to the plenum that the outgoing government failed in its short term and brought about a deterioration in the personal safety of Israelis and a diminishing of the national pride.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in Knesset as it passes bill to dissolve on Thursday ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

Netanyahu slammed the government for partnering with the Islamist Ra'am party in their coalition despite what Ra'am leader said were a willingness on the part of the Likud leader to bring the Arab party into a coalition he attempted to form.

Abbas disrupted Netanyahu during his speech when he said his government would not join with Ra'am in a coalition.

The opposition leader then turned to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy and said Abbas should be removed from the plenum.