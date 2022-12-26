Israel's first heavy snow paints Mount Hermon white

After particularly dry December, rainfall to continue through Tuesday, spreading as far south as the Arava Desert with flashflood warnings issued; temperatures to drop to lowest thus far in season

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
At least 2 inches of snow began falling on Mount Hermon on Israel's northern border early on Monday, as Israel's coastal and low-lying areas saw flooding of streets.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The Hermon ski resort said it would be open to the public to enjoy the snow, at no cost and its facilities will operate according to weather conditions.
    2 View gallery
    שלג באתר החרמון    שלג באתר החרמון
    Snow falls on Mt. Hermon
    The winter storm brought precipitation after a particularly dry December.
    The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday and will spread as far south as the Arava desert region, according to Ynet meteorologist Danny Rup.
    Temperatures will drop to their lowest thus far this year.
    2 View gallery
    הצפות מהגשמים ביבנה    הצפות מהגשמים ביבנה
    City streets under water in central Israel
    (Photo: GIlad Morag)
    Die-hard beach goers and swimmers were warned late on Sunday that due to the rain, sewage systems will be flooded, and the beaches will be polluted, while sink holes have already appeared in Tel Aviv compounding city authorities to block roads.
    In the south, flashflood warnings have been issued as some roads already experience closures.
    Commuters have been urged to exercise caution after at least two people were killed and dozens injured in car accidents reported in the late hours of Sunday and early on Monday, although they were not decisively attributed to the weather conditions.

    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.