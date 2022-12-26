Israel's first heavy snow paints Mount Hermon white

At least 2 inches of snow began falling on Mount Hermon on Israel's northern border early on Monday, as Israel's coastal and low-lying areas saw flooding of streets.

The Hermon ski resort said it would be open to the public to enjoy the snow, at no cost and its facilities will operate according to weather conditions.

Snow falls on Mt. Hermon

The winter storm brought precipitation after a particularly dry December.

The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday and will spread as far south as the Arava desert region, according to Ynet meteorologist Danny Rup.

Temperatures will drop to their lowest thus far this year.

City streets under water in central Israel ( Photo: GIlad Morag )

Die-hard beach goers and swimmers were warned late on Sunday that due to the rain, sewage systems will be flooded, and the beaches will be polluted, while sink holes have already appeared in Tel Aviv compounding city authorities to block roads.

In the south, flashflood warnings have been issued as some roads already experience closures.

Commuters have been urged to exercise caution after at least two people were killed and dozens injured in car accidents reported in the late hours of Sunday and early on Monday, although they were not decisively attributed to the weather conditions.