A bull walks into a bank in central Israel

The staff at a bank in central Israel received the shock of their lives on Monday morning when a bull walked into their branch.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The incident occurred at Bank Leumi in the city of Lod, and videos from the scene shared on social media show the staff try to chase out the bull using plastic cones.

1 View gallery A bull walking into Lod bank ( Photo: Twitter )

The bull which escaped his owner - a resident of the city - was captured by cameras walking down the street, before entering the offices of the bank.

The bull was eventually chased outside the office after the owner of the animal arrived at the scene to restrain it.

The owner then called on the municipal veterinary services for their assistance.

Bull enters Lod bank ( Twitter )

The city vet fired a tranquilizer dart at the animal and knocked him out, ending the incident without injuries to members of the public.

In a statement, bank officials said the incident ended after the bull was apprehended and removed from the premises.

"In the early hours of the morning, a bull entered the offices of Leumi Bank. It was caught, and was taken outside the compound. The case was reported to the local authority and the veterinary service in the city handled the incident," said the bank in a statement.