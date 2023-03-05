Galant calls for immediate dialogue over judicial overhaul

Defense Minister Yoav Galant said on Sunday, that the government and opposition must begin talks immediately to resolve the crisis over the judicial overhaul advanced by Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies in the Knesset.

"Israel faces serious challenges," Galant said in a video clip. "Any call to refuse to serve is harmful to the IDF's operational ability to carry out its missions," he said.

Galantz's call comes amid growing numbers of reserve units and soldiers who have said they would no longer volunteer to serve because of the government's push to pass laws that according to them – would make the country other than a democracy.

Also on Sunday, pilots who continue to serve as reservists and are a major part of the Airforce makeup said that they would not attend a drill in protest of the government's move.

They said they would show up should a need arise to protect the country but are taking a declarative stand to express their opposition.

Israelis have come out in protest, in the hundreds of thousands for weekly demonstrations calling on the government to stop what they describe and irreparable harm to Israel's democracy in legislation to weaken the judiciary.

Galant has until Sunday, remained silent on the subject of the overhaul of the judiciary despite calls from former comrades in arms to resist Netanyahu's moves. Other senior members of Netanyahu's Likud Party have also for the most part remained silent

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu was warned by the Chief of Military Staff Herzi Halevi that the protest was seeping into the military and would affect the ability of the IDF to maintain Israel's security.

The Prime Minister's office denied the report.



