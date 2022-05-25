Israeli family hurt after stones thrown at car in West Bank

A father and his two kids were mildly wounded after stones were hurled at his car near a Palestinian town in the West Bank late on Tuesday.

The 25-years-old, son of Religious Zionism legislator Orit Strock, was traveling with his young children aged 4 and 2, were treated initially by the Palestinian Red Crescent before being transported to the Sheba Medical Center.

4 View gallery A windshield smashed smashed as a settler loses control of his car after stone thrown at it on the West Bank on Tuesday night ( Photo: Binyanim security )

According to the father's testimony, Palestinians threw stones in the direction of his car, which made him lose control while driving. MK Strock drove her family members to the hospital, and claimed that the incident ended in "a miracle."

"Arabs tried to murder my son and small grandkids in Huwara!" she posted on twitter.

4 View gallery MK Orit Strock ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

Earlier the IDF said a Palestinian teen was killed in clashes overnight Tuesday between IDF forces and Palestinians near Joseph's Tomb in Nablus .

4 View gallery Damage to the family's car ( Photo: Binyanim security )

The Palestinian health ministry said 16-year old Ghaith Yamin was wounded by a gunshot to the head and died at a hospital.

Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, reported that the clashes erupted when Jewish worshipers, escorted by the military, arrived at the Jewish shrine, which the Palestinians claim is a tomb of a Sheikh, on the outskirts of Nablus. At least 15 Palestinians were wounded by live fire, according to Wafa.

The IDF claimed the Jewish expedition to the sight was coordinated, yet still hundreds of Palestinians incited violent disturbances upon their arrival.

4 View gallery Settlers enter Joseph's Tomb in Nablus after Palestinian rioters vandalized the site in April ( Photo: Elisha Ben Kimun )

"The soldiers responded with fire in the direction of a suspect who lodged a fire bomb at troops," the IDF said in a statement.

A military Spokesperson said early on Wednesday that troops arrested six men suspected of terrorism overnight throughout the West Bank, as part of an ongoing counterterrorism operation.