A look back on Aviv Kohavi's term as military chief

Outgoing military chief oversaw May 2021 war, anti-terror campaign in the West Bank in the past year, and continued strikes against Iranian weapons production and smuggling in Syria

i24NEWS, Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Aviv Kohavi was officially replaced by Herzi Halevi as the Israeli army Chief of Staff on Monday, ending his four-year tenure, where he oversaw several significant military achievements.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Kohavi was sworn in as the 22nd Chief of Staff in January 2019, replacing Gadi Eizenkot.
    4 View gallery
    אביב כוכבי    אביב כוכבי
    Aviv Kochavi
    (Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
    During his time as the military's leader, he oversaw the killing of a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander by an airstrike and the military taking over Israel's Covid testing during the worldwide pandemic.
    Then, in May 2021, Operation "Guardian of the Walls" shook the country - the 11-day crisis where over 4,360 rockets were fired at Israel.
    4 View gallery
    שיגור ירי רקטות טילים מ עזה לישראל    שיגור ירי רקטות טילים מ עזה לישראל
    Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts Gaza rocket fire in May 2021
    (Photo: AFP )
    Other than the 2021 operation, there were no major escalations or flare-ups along Israel's borders during Kohavi's tenure - a considerable achievement for the outgoing military head. Moreover, a substantial concern for the Jewish state - the northern border with Lebanon - remained quiet during Kohavi's oversight.
    Regarding Israel's northeastern border with Syria, the Jewish state acted almost entirely without interference - leading to military successes. Last month, Kohavi admitted that Israel was behind a November strike against a convoy transporting Iranian weapons on the Syrian-Iraqi border.
    4 View gallery
    המקום בו התבצעה התקיפה המיוחסת לאמריקאים בגבול סוריה- עיראק    המקום בו התבצעה התקיפה המיוחסת לאמריקאים בגבול סוריה- עיראק
    Convoy of Iranian trucks attacked near Syrian border with Iraq in November 2022
    Kohavi also oversaw the beginning of the counterterrorism intervention in the West Bank that has seen over 2,000 Palestinians arrested following a series of terrorist attacks.
    4 View gallery
    חמושים בהלוויות בשכם    חמושים בהלוויות בשכם
    Militants from Nablus's Lion's Den group participate in funeral of their members
    (Photo: AFP)
    The Lions' Den - a secular organization consisting of younger Palestinian men - was practically eradicated by IDF forces.

    Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.