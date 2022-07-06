Palestinian killed in IDF West Bank raid

A Palestinian was killed by troops in the Jaba village near Jenin early on Wednesday, the military said.

According to the IDF the Rafiq Riyad Ghannam, who was suspected of terror activity, was shot while attempted to escape an arrest.

2 View gallery IDF forces in Jenin ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"The forces gave medical treatment to the suspect but he was later pronounced dead," the IDF said. adding that the incident was being investigated.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said the 20-year-old was severely wounded during clashes in the village.

Ghannam was the second Palestinian from Jaba killed in recent days. On Sunday the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said 19-year-old Kamel Abdallah Alwaneh died a day after he was shot by Israeli troops.

2 View gallery IDF forces during an operation in the village of Jaba, earlier this year ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The military said soldiers came under attack "during routine security activity near the town of Jaba" and shot a man suspected of throwing a firebomb.

Earlier this month the UN issued a report claiming 60 Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem were killed by security forces since the start of 2022, which is 46 percent more than in the first half of last year.

The international body claimed the lack of accountability prompted Israeli forces to use lethal when none was needed in some of the incidents.