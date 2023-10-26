King Charles attends meeting on 'humanitarian crisis in Gaza' but not clear if hostages discussed

After unequivocally condemning the massacre of Israeli citizens by Hamas on October 7, King Charles on Thursday met with representatives of charitable organizations operating in the Middle East - including in Gaza - to discuss the humanitarian crisis acutely. "The king was updated in the palace by aid agencies about the growing crisis in Gaza," the palace's official Instagram page said.

Representatives of the British Red Cross and the British International Emergency Fund were present at the meeting. King Charles, the president of the Red Cross in Great Britain, discussed the "serious humanitarian crisis," and the organization said that the king "made a very generous contribution" to the cause. “We are immensely grateful to HM King Charles for his generous donation to our Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territory appeal,” the charity wrote on social media.

1 View gallery King Charles met with British humanitarian aid agencies ( Photo: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/GettyImages )

It was also reported that the aid agencies are calling for an immediate cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in order to protect the humanitarian workers and ensure full access for aid. In contrast to the aid organizations led by Charles, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized the need for a temporary cease-fire to help bring about the release of the British Israeli hostages who had been kidnapped to Gaza.

The British Red Cross described the situation in Gaza as an "unprecedented humanitarian crisis" and even emphasized that the most serious shortages are in water and food.

During the last week dozens of trucks loaded with humanitarian supplies entered the southern Gaza Strip. In response to the United Nations Relief Agency's demand for fuel supply, the IDF replied that "Hamas should return the fuel they stole."