Kafr Qasim mayor attends funeral of suspected terrorist

In footage released by police, Naim Badir, 23, is seen charging police with a brandished firearm and trying to open fire, but the weapon malfunctioned. Cops said Badir also lobbed Molotov cocktails at them before he was seen getting in his car and slamming into another vehicle next to the police, injuring three officers, before being shot dead.

Police said the incident was a terror attack, a claim which Badir’s relatives flatly denied and said police should have shot him in the leg and not killed him.

“It was a very tough night in Kafr Qasim, policemen were hurt, and a resident of the village was also killed,” said the mayor of the Arab city east of Tel Aviv.

“The event and its results are very tragic. The police in Kafr Qasim are doing a great job. We count on the experts to investigate what led to this tragic event during which attempted shooting or violence targeted the police.

