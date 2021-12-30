As it enters 2022, Israel's population nears 10 million

Israel's population grew by about 160,000 people (1.7%) in 2021, reaching about 9,450,000, a report by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) said on Thursday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to the survey, which was released ahead of New Years', 6.98 million (73.9%) of Israel's residents were Jewish, about two million (21.1%) were Arab and 472,000 were from other sectors.

2 צפייה בגלריה A view of Jerusalem's Old City from the Mount of Olives ( Photo: EPA )

Most of the population growth in the country this year was natural (83%), while the rest (17%) came from immigration.

About 184,000 babies were born in Israel in 2021: 73.8% to Jewish mothers, 23.4% to Muslim mothers and 2.8% to other mothers from other sectors.

About 25,000 new immigrants arrived in Israel in 2021, 5,000 more than last year. According to CBS, 30% of them came from Russia, while 14.6% came from France, 13.9% came from the U.S. and 12.4% came from Ukraine.

Additional, about 9,000 additional migrants entered the country.

2 צפייה בגלריה Sheba Medical Center's coronavirus ward ( Photo: Reuters )

About 51,000 Israelis died this year and about 7,500 moved out of the country for more than a year.

The number of deaths this year was higher than in past years and even higher than 2020, when 47,788 Israelis died amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Health Ministry, 4,870 Israelis have succumbed to coronavirus-related complications in 2021.







