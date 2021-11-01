Bennett urges Australian PM to label Hezbollah as terror organization

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison to classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization at a Monday meeting on the sidelines of the UN climate conference in Glasgow.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Bennett asked Morrison during the COP16 meeting to blacklist the Lebanese organization in its entirety and not only its External Security Organization (Hezbollah's military wing) - as is currently the case.

2 צפייה בגלריה Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ( Photo: Haim Zach/GPO )

"I am very happy to see you. We see you as a great friend and supporter, and see Australia as a great country. I look forward to strengthening our relationship," Bennett said, inviting Morrison and his wife for an official visit to the Jewish state.

Bennett thanked Morrison for his country's long-standing support of Israel in the international arena and the two discussed upgrading the relationship between the two countries by partnering on climate innovation.

The Iranian threat was also brought up in the conversation, with Bennett asking Morrison to condemn Iran at the upcoming meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

2 צפייה בגלריה Hezbollah fighters hold flags as they attend the memorial of their slain leader Sheik Abbas al-Mousawi, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in 1992, in Tefahta village, south Lebanon ( Photo: AP )

The Australian Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence and Security in June recommended that the Morrison government designate the entire Hezbollah organization as a terrorist entity.