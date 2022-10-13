Channels
Remains of Iranian drone

Report: Israel gives Ukraine intel about Iranian drones

The New York Times says Israel was sharing intelligence with Kiyv, which comes after Moscow's deployment of Iranian-made Shahed 136 suicide drones; report says private Israeli firm was also giving Ukraine satellite imagery

i24NEWS |
Published: 10.13.22, 15:20
Israel is providing Ukraine with basic intelligence about Iranian drones which Russia has begun to use on the battlefield, according to a Wednesday report in The New York Times.
    • A senior official told the newspaper that Israel was sharing the intelligence, which comes after Moscow's deployment of Iranian-made Shahed 136 suicide drones.
    מל"ט כטב"מ איראני ש אוקראינה טוענת כי שימש אטת רוסיה ושהופל באזור חרקוב    מל"ט כטב"מ איראני ש אוקראינה טוענת כי שימש אטת רוסיה ושהופל באזור חרקוב
    Remains of Iranian drone
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had used the drones during Monday's aerial bombardment of the country that the United Nations estimated left at least 12 civilians dead and more than 100 wounded.
    According to the president, Ukrainian intelligence believes that Russia ordered 2,400 Shahed 136 drones from Iran.
    On Thursday morning, Ukraine accused Russia of using the drones in an attack on the Kyiv region.
    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of terrorism in Mariupol    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of terrorism in Mariupol
    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky
    (Photo: AFP)
    The official also told The Times that a private Israeli firm was also giving Ukraine satellite imagery of Russian troop positions.
    Ukraine continues to be critical of the Jewish state however for not providing more "defensive weapons and equipment," a point made by Ukraine's ambassador to Israel in a recent interview.
    The story is written by and reprinted with permission from i24NEWS.
