Former Israeli hostage fears for women still held by Hamas in Gaza

Agam Goldstein Almog, a 17-year-old who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from Kfar Aza to Gaza along with her mother Chen, 48, and younger siblings Gal, 11, and Tal, 9, and was released after 51 days, has begun talking openly about her difficult time in Hamas captivity.

In an interview with The Washington Post published on Monday, Agam spoke about the sexual abuse of those who remain in captivity, revealing that hostages she encountered in the tunnel confided in her that they had been sexually assaulted.

In the tunnel where she and her family stayed for a week before their release, Agam met six women, some of whom were injured to varying degrees. The teen recounted that she and her mother treated their wounds using the limited means available. One of the injured women, who remains in captivity, informed Agam about a month ago that she was waiting to receive proper treatment upon returning to Israel. Agam also said that she and her mother had to reuse the same dressings repeatedly for their injuries, which began to scab above the stitches.

The teen shared that some of the women were held in isolation, separated from others, in small rooms with their daughters. When they met these women, some tearfully and with great difficulty revealed that they had been sexually assaulted. "It was the first question we asked when we realized we were alone: 'How do they treat you?' Suddenly, they had someone they could share with and break down in front of - cry together," Agam said.

Agam was released on November 26. On the day of her release, she said: "Suddenly they came and told us to be ready at nine in the morning. The other girls, who were not supposed to be released, they lied to: 'Maybe tomorrow, Inshallah, maybe tomorrow.'"

She recounted that throughout the entire period she was held in tunnels, vacant apartments and a school - which also served as a site for launching rockets. The terrorists forced her to wear a head covering and a long dress, always demanding that she keep her gaze down. Additionally, they instructed her to recite verses from the Quran and changed her name. Throughout her captivity, they allowed her to bathe five times.

Agam shared that she was forbidden to cry or mourn her father and older sister, who were murdered by the terrorists in their home on October 7. During her captivity, she said, the terrorists threatened her and her younger brother, instructing them to maintain silence, or else the IDF would locate them and kill them. "It was one of the many lies they told us so that they could have complete control over us," she said.

In the Post interview, Agam emphasized her concern for the hostages that are still in Gaza, pointing out that the Red Cross had not yet visited them, and that "their time is running out." She also said that there were details she still couldn't disclose in order to protect the hostages, and all she is able to do now is "be their voice."

During the interview, Agam revealed that she was abducted clad only in a short nightgown. "That's how they kidnapped me, naked and half asleep." The terrorists who guarded her rotated during her captivity. Sometimes two men guarded her, and sometimes six. One of them claimed to be a teacher, studying at the local university, and an additional guard asked her to teach him Hebrew. They would often taunt her, stating that Israel had abandoned her and that she would remain in Gaza for years, and marry a local man. They also mentioned Gilad Shalit, who was held captive by Hamas in Gaza for five years after being kidnapped in 2006.

Agam said that she still finds it difficult to grasp the fact that she has returned to Israel. She visited her home only once since her return and learned about the extent of the horrors of the terrorist attack.

She said that during her captivity the terrorists repeatedly claimed that "the attack is justified" and that it was "just the opening blow." According to her, they would shout at the hostages, asserting that Israel is their country, and their goal is to pray in Jerusalem. They claimed that when they return to Israel they will be bigger and stronger, and that Hamas will have 40,000 terrorists, and all 40,000 will attack next time, not just 3,000.