Four killed, several injured as race car hits spectators at Hungary rally

Car swerves off course during Hungary rally, hitting spectators





Four people got killed and at least 8 were injured when a race car drifted off-road and hit spectators at a rally in northern Hungary on Sunday, authorities said.

Police said on their website that the race car drifted off the road and drove among spectators. The reason for the crash is not yet known, police said in a statement.

Security forces at the scene of the accident

Multiple ambulances and rescue helicopters arrived at the scene, the emergency services told news site Index.hu. Organizers halted the race.

The accident occurred near the Danube River, between the towns of Lebtlán and Baiut, about 60 kilometers north of the capital, Budapest, and near the Slovakian border,

Index.hu reported that one child was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, another person was seriously injured and six more people suffered lighter injuries.

The accident occurred during the Esztergom-Nyerges rally, an annual two-day event and a major fixture in Hungary's motorsports calendar. It features races on several tracks, ranging from 8.5 to 10 kilometers in length.

Videos from the scene shared on social media show the car losing control while on a paved road, then sliding off to the side and hitting the crowd gathered to watch the event.